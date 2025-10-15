Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi To Interact With Booth Workers Today Under ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Bihar’s booth-level party workers on Wednesday as part of the ongoing ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ campaign. He is expected to listen to their suggestions ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The campaign, designed to strengthen grassroots engagement, focuses on building closer connections between the party and its workers at the local booth level, ensuring their voices and feedback help shape election strategies.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi wrote in a post on X, "Our dedicated workers have geared up with full energy for the victory of BJP-NDA in Bihar. Interacting with such dedicated workers always provides new inspiration. On October 15, I will get the opportunity to directly interact with such workers."

Inviting the workers, he said, "My request is... all of you join the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' campaign and share your suggestions today itself. I will also directly discuss with some selected workers on their suggestions."

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, NDA in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the JD(U) and BJP will contest 101 seats each. The remaining seats will be allocated to junior alliance partners, including the LJP (R), RLM, and HAM.

The announcement follows extensive discussions among NDA partners in Delhi and Patna to finalize the seat-sharing arrangement. Pradhan shared the details of the seat distribution on his social media account, confirming the alliance’s strategy for the upcoming polls.

"We, the NDA allies, have completed the seat-sharing in cordial atmosphere. JDU 101, BJP 101, LJP (Ram Vilas) 29, Rashtriya Lok Morcha 6, and Hindustani Awam Morcha 6," he said in a post on X.

“NDA allies have completed the distribution of seats in a cordial atmosphere. All workers and leaders of NDA parties warmly welcome this. Bihar is ready... once again NDA government,” he further said.

The Bihar Assembly elections for all 243 seats are scheduled in two phases, on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14, marking a key moment in the state’s political calendar.

