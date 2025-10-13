Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) national president Upendra Kushwaha said the party's allotment of six seats in the upcoming Bihar elections may disappoint many.

Kushwaha said that the decision "this decision will sadden thousands and millions of people," including colleagues who aspired to contest.

He asked for an understanding of the party's constraints and circumstances that led to the decision.

In a post on X on Sunday, Upendra Kushwaha wrote, "I seek your forgiveness. The number of seats could not be as per your expectations. "I seek forgiveness from all of you. The number of seats hasn't met your expectations. I understand that this decision will sadden thousands and millions of people, including colleagues who aspired to be candidates for our party. Today, in many homes, food might not have been cooked. However, I am sure you all understand the constraints and limitations of both me and the party."

"Behind every decision, there are some circumstances that are visible from the outside, but there are also some that are not visible from the outside. We know that due to ignorance of the internal circumstances, there may be anger in your hearts towards me, which is also natural. I humbly request you to let the anger subside, and then you will yourself realize how appropriate or inappropriate the decision is. Time will tell the rest. For now, that is all," the post read.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Bihar elections, with the BJP and JDU to contest on 101 seats each, the LJP (Ram Vilas) on 29 seats, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha on six seats, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on six seats.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

This announcement was made by Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde in a social media post on X.

Polls for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.