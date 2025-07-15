For Bihar citizens living out of state or wishing to update their voter details, the Election Commission is simplifying the voter list update process for the next 2025 elections with a fully digital enumeration form. Under the effort, eligible citizens can register themselves as voters, rectify mistakes, or modify existing information fully online from their households.

The Voter Enumeration Form is an essential form employed by the Election Commission for keeping up-to-date and correct voter lists. It serves multiple purposes, such as new registrations for those who have just turned 18 years old, changes in address, or corrections in the existing voter ID details so that the correct information is updated in the electoral rolls.

Filling the Enumeration Form Online: A 10-Step Guide

The procedure has been made easy into ten simple steps for mobile users:

Click "Fill Enumeration Form Online ": Start by visiting the specified button.

": Start by visiting the specified button. Log In with OTP : Log in with your mobile number or email, which are verified through a One-Time Password (OTP).

: Log in with your mobile number or email, which are verified through a One-Time Password (OTP). Enter Family and Personal Details : Choose the "View New Registration" option and correctly fill out family details, date of birth, and other asked-for details.

: Choose the "View New Registration" option and correctly fill out family details, date of birth, and other asked-for details. Upload Photo : Provide a clear picture of the enumeration form, with signature or thumb mark.

: Provide a clear picture of the enumeration form, with signature or thumb mark. Review and Consent to Declaration : Read carefully and give consent to declaration.

: Read carefully and give consent to declaration. Preview and Submit : Preview all details filled in the preview area, then press "Submit Enumeration Form."

: Preview all details filled in the preview area, then press "Submit Enumeration Form." SMS Confirmation : You will receive a confirmation SMS on your registered mobile number informing you about the successful submission of the enumeration form.

: You will receive a confirmation SMS on your registered mobile number informing you about the successful submission of the enumeration form. Upload Documents : Click on the provided link within the SMS to upload your photo and supporting documents.

: Click on the provided link within the SMS to upload your photo and supporting documents. Capture and Upload Photos : Take clear photos of your identity proof and address proof using your mobile phone and upload them.

: Take clear photos of your identity proof and address proof using your mobile phone and upload them. Final Submission: The uploaded photos and documents will be submitted along with your enumeration form, completing the digital update process.

This online transformation is intended to increase the voter registration and update process accessibility and convenience for all Bihar's eligible citizens, especially those living outside the state.