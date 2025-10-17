Bihar Elections 2025: Will Nitish Kumar’s Rs 10,000 Cash Transfer Gamble Win Women Voters' Support?

Bihar Assembly Polls: Once seen as passive participants, women in Bihar have now emerged as decisive political players. Over the past two decades, their turnout has consistently outpaced that of men by as much as five to six percentage points. This steady and widening gap has forced political parties to recalibrate their strategies, with women no longer courted as a secondary demographic but as the central swing vote.

Since coming to power, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has invested heavily in schemes aimed at empowering women. From bicycle distribution to schoolgirls to the Jeevika Didi self-help groups and microfinance programs, many of these initiatives have been instrumental in increasing female participation in education, local governance, and economic activity. Reserved seats in panchayats further entrenched women’s presence in decision-making spaces.

Another key factor behind this transformation is safety. The improvement in law and order under Kumar's leadership has created an environment where women feel more secure in public spaces. This psychological shift, subtle yet profound, has emboldened women to step out, engage, and vote.

Migration And Feminisation Of Ballot

Male migration, particularly among working-age men seeking employment in other states, has added to this trend. During elections, many do not return home to vote, largely due to financial constraints, making women the principal voters in countless households.

The 2020 Tipping Point

The 2020 Bihar Assembly elections were a turning point. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scraped through with a margin of just around 12,000 votes. A closer look at the gender-wise breakdown revealed the real story --- women voters made the difference.

While the Mahagathbandhan led among male voters, 38% of women backed the NDA compared to 37% for the Opposition. With more women turning out to vote, even a one per cent edge proved decisive. This lead was particularly strong among younger women, those aged 18-39, who had benefited most from schemes introduced by the NDA government.

The support base was further segmented: upper-caste, non-Yadav OBC, EBC, and Dalit women leaned towards the NDA, while Muslim and Yadav women largely favoured the Mahagathbandhan. In 167 constituencies where female turnout surpassed male, the NDA won 99 seats, compared to 61 for the Mahagathbandhan, most of them in North Bihar, where the NDA also performed well.

A Strategic Gamble: Rs 10,000 Direct Transfers

Recognising the pivotal role of women voters, the NDA has launched a fresh direct benefit transfer scheme, Rs 10,000 to each of 1.21 crore women. Those who qualify can also apply for further assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh for entrepreneurial ventures after six months of government formation. This covers nearly 35% of Bihar’s women voters and directly affects almost half the electorate, assuming three voters per household. Crucially, the funds are being disbursed just before the festive season, giving women increased spending power.

However, not all responses have been positive. Several women who did not make it to the beneficiary list have voiced their frustration, feeling unjustly excluded from a scheme they perceive as their due. This exclusion could create an unintended backlash, splitting the female vote.

To Nitish Kumar’s credit, he has avoided the populist trap of promising monthly stipends, a move seen in states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, given Bihar’s fragile finances.

Will It Be Enough?

Despite the cash handout, early indicators suggest that core vote blocs remain loyal to the Mahagathbandhan. However, a Vote Vibe survey suggests a potential 5.8% vote swing from the Mahagathbandhan, Jan Suraaj Party, and others to the NDA. A flash poll by the same agency reports a six-point lead for the NDA among women voters, while the Mahagathbandhan holds a two-point advantage among men.

The Opposition's Countermove

Not to be outdone, the Mahagathbandhan has responded with a more generous promise, Rs 2,500 per month (Rs 30,000 annually) for women. It’s a high-stakes move, borrowing from the playbook that delivered electoral success for the Congress in Karnataka and the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand.

In a state like Bihar, which has the lowest per capita income in India, a guaranteed monthly income could have a strong appeal. For many women managing tight household budgets, a steady income is not just about financial relief; it represents autonomy and dignity.

Beyond Cash: The Broader Picture

While financial schemes may influence voting patterns, women in Bihar assess governance more comprehensively. The improved security environment has had a direct impact on their lives, enhancing mobility, enabling employment, and fostering a sense of freedom. This, coupled with educational and healthcare access, continues to shape their political choices.

As Bihar heads into election mode, one thing is clear: the road to power runs through the homes, minds, and hearts of its women. The party that understands and responds to their complex, layered aspirations, not just with money, but with meaningful policy, will have the edge at the ballot box.