Bihar Elections: ECI Releases Final Voter List; Steps To Check Your Name

A few weeks before the Bihar assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday released the final revised voter list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The updated electoral roll, which will form the basis for the upcoming polls, has also been uploaded on the Commission’s official website.

According to reports, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar will provide physical copies of the electoral roll to all District Election Officers-cum-District Magistrates. The final roll will also be shared with all recognised national and state-level political parties.

Earlier, on August 1, the draft electoral roll was published under the SIR campaign, listing the names of over 7.24 crore voters who had submitted their enumeration forms.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How To Check Your Name On Final Voters List:

Step 1: First visit the official EC websites: https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in or https://voters.eci.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Search in Electoral Roll.”

Step 3: After clicking, you can search your name in two ways: either by entering your name, date of birth, state (Bihar), district, and assembly constituency, or simply by entering your Voter ID’s EPIC number.

Step4: After filling in the details, click “Search.”

Step 5: If your name appears on the list, the screen will display your booth name, serial number and EPIC number.

(This is a developing story)