Bihar Electoral Roll SIR: EC Finds 18 lakh Dead, 7 Lakh Duplicate Voters

Bihar Electoral Roll SIR: In a startling revelation, the Election Commission of India today shared that during the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in Bihar, it has found that 18 lakh dead voters still exist in the system. The ECI also found that there are seven lakh duplicate voters enrolled in two constituencies while 26 lakh voters have shifted to another constituency. The Election Commission shared that out of the total 7,89,69,844 voters, 90.67% or 7,16,04102 have filled the enumeration forms so far.

Amid criticism from the opposition, the Election Commission said that it has shared list of voters with the political parties. "CEO/DEOs/EROs/BLOs have held meetings with the representatives of all political parties and have shared detailed lists of the 21.36 lakh electors whose Forms have not been received so far and also of the nearly 52.30 lakh electors who are reportedly deceased or permanently shifted or have enrolled at multiple places," said the ECI in a statement.

The ECI said that the voters will have one month time to file objection and get rectification done. "As per the SIR order dated 24.06.2025, from August 1 to September 1, 2025, a full one-month will be available to any member of the public to file objections for any additions, deletions and rectification in Draft Electoral Rolls," it said.

According to the Election Commission of India, nearly 1 lakh BLOs, 4 lakh volunteers and 1.5 lakh BLAs appointed by the District Presidents of all the 12 major political parties in Bihar are working together to search those electors who are yet to submit their Enumeration Forms (EFs) or have not been found at their addresses.

Political parties like RJD, Congress, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party have accused the ECI of being hands in gloves with the BJP. They have alleged that the ECI will exclude crores of voters from the list including backwards communities, Dalits and minorities.