Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025: The Bihar Assembly Election exit polls are out after the state recorded historic voting in two phases. While there were around 65% polling for the 121 seats in Phase 1, the Phase 2 voting shattered all the previous records with a turnout of over 67 per cent. The counting of votes will take place on November 14 and ahead of the results, the pollsters have come out with their poll result predictions.

Exit polls for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections indicate a strong advantage for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with projections placing it between 130 and 160 seats, suggesting a comfortable majority. On the other hand, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, despite its campaign promises of change and development, is expected to trail with around 70 to 100 seats, falling short of the numbers needed to form the government.

Peoples Pulse: NDA 133–159 seats (46.2% vote share), Mahagathbandhan 75-101 (37.9%), Jan Suraaj 0-5 (9.7%)

Matrize: NDA 147-167, MGB 70-90, Jan Suraaj 0-2

People's Insight: NDA 133–148, MGB 87–102, Jan Suraaj 0–2

Dainik Bhaskar: NDA 145–160, Mahagathbandhan 73–91, Others 5–10

JVC Exit Poll: NDA 135-150, Mahagathbandhan 88-103, Others 3- 6

The Mahagathbandhan, an alliance of the RJD, Congress, VIP, Left and IIP is likely to get around 37.9 percent votes while the NDA consisting of BJP, JDU, HAM, RLM and LJPRV is likely to get 46.2 percent votes as per Peoples Pulse exit poll.

As far as Chief Minister face is concerned, Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar emerged as top choices while leaders like Samrat Choudhary and Prashant Kishor did not echo much with the voters.