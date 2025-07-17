Bihar: Firing Reported at Paras Hospital In Patna
An incident of firing was reported at Paras Hospital in Patna, Bihar,
An incident of firing was reported at Paras Hospital in Patna, Bihar, ANI reported.
Taking to X, RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav questioned the state’s law and order, saying: “Criminals opened fire on a patient in a hospital ICU. Is anyone safe in Bihar today? Was it this unsafe before 2005?”
Further details are awaited.
