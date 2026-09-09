/Bihar flood crisis: 14 Districts paralysed and 3.5 million stranded as Ganga and Punpun breach danger marks

Severe floods in Bihar have affected fourteen districts, making life difficult for nearly 3.58 million people in 491 villages. Floodwaters have made their way into vital transport linkages, causing up to two to four feet of water on National Highway 80 and other rural roads in Bhagalpur. Although there has been some receding of water levels in certain urban parts of Patna, the rural connectivity situation continues to be heavily disturbed by rescue operations and relief efforts.