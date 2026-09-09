Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Bihar flood crisis: 14 Districts paralysed and 3.5 million stranded as Ganga and Punpun breach danger marks

Bihar flood crisis: 14 Districts paralysed and 3.5 million stranded as Ganga and Punpun breach danger marks

Bihar floods impacted 14 districts and 3.5 million people as the Ganga and Punpun rivers flow above danger marks, disrupting traffic on National Highway 80 in Bhagalpur.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 12:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
Bihar flood crisis: 14 Districts paralysed and 3.5 million stranded as Ganga and Punpun breach danger marks
Image Credit: A group of rural residents standing together in shallow floodwaters near their homes following a rise in the water level of the Punpun River, at Bakhtiyarpur block, in Patna. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bihar flood crisis: 14 Districts paralysed and 3.5 million stranded as Ganga and Punpun breach danger marks
2
3
4
5