/Bihar flood crisis: 14 Districts paralysed and 3.5 million stranded as Ganga and Punpun breach danger marks

Severe floods in Bihar have affected fourteen districts, making life difficult for nearly 3.58 million people in 491 villages. Floodwaters have made their way into vital transport linkages, causing up to two to four feet of water on National Highway 80 and other rural roads in Bhagalpur. Although there has been some receding of water levels in certain urban parts of Patna, the rural connectivity situation continues to be heavily disturbed by rescue operations and relief efforts.
The flooding situation in Bhagalpur continues to be severe, with rising floodwaters of the Ganga River flooding the important highways and rural areas surrounding it.
Highway flooding: With the floodwater spilling over the National Highway 80, authorities have been forced to close down all movement due to hazardous currents.
Rural risk: People living around the area of Bhavnathpur Chowk find themselves having to walk in three to four feet of water for their necessities.
Isolated areas: There have been numerous rural lanes submerged under water, blocking out any means of transport in the form of multiple village clusters.
Despite a few small recessions witnessed recently, the rivers in Patna are crossing the danger threshold levels.
Gandhi Ghat condition: The Ganga River near Gandhi Ghat is now flowing 1.71 meters above the danger mark, which is just a few centimeters lower than its highest flood level.
Digha and Maner Gauge levels: Although the water level at Digha Ghat and Maner has slightly reduced over a span of four days, they still stand over one meter above the danger threshold levels.
Pressure of Punpun river: The Punpun River in Sripalpur is flowing 2.95 meters above the danger mark level, which means the river is directly submerging the southern part of Patna's residential areas.
The administration's disaster area covers scores of blocks, giving rise to many humanitarian issues in the state.
Affected districts: The disaster has affected 14 main districts of the state – Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnia, and Arwal.
Extent of disaster area: In these affected regions, 82 blocks and 491 village panchayats have been facing flood disruptions.
Total population affected: State assessments place the total impacted population at approximately 3.58 million people grappling with property damage, transport halts, and displacement.
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