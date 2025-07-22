Bihar Flood Chaos: Homes Sunk, Roads Blocked, Daily Life Paralyzed

In Masadhun village of Bhagalpur, the floods have left behind a grim social crisis. With many homes swallowed by the Ganga, young men remain unmarried, and families are breaking apart.

Local resident Rakesh Mandal shared: “My brother Prashant’s wife left him and their four-year-old daughter after our house was washed away. Now, the child is being raised by her grandmother while Prashant works at a brick kiln to support the family.”

Saroj Devi explained that they had built a small two-room house after years of working in kilns, only to see it vanish in the floods. Now, her son is of marriageable age, but: “Who will marry him when we don’t even have a home for the bride to come to?”

Mamlakha Panchayat Mukhiya Abhishek Mandal called it a “social emergency”, demanding a special rehabilitation scheme for such flood-ravaged villages to restore dignity and stability to these families.

While anti-erosion work has been done post last year’s erosion, many displaced families have not received the compensation promised by the government, forcing them to live in makeshift huts with no land to rebuild.

As floodwaters rise in Danapur and other Diara areas of Patna and Saran, respectively, BLOs and teachers are risking their lives to carry out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Mahendra Pratap Sinha, a BLO and teacher, described: “The roads and bridges are submerged. The boat sways dangerously in the strong currents, but we have no choice.”

Danapur Circle Officer Chandan Kumar confirmed that 50 BLOs are working daily in the Diara area, crossing the Ganga by boat.

"Amid the rising water levels, BLOs are ensuring the revision work is completed as per government guidelines. Their dedication is commendable. The district administration is providing life jackets to each of the BLOs,” Kumar said.

In Munger, the Ganga has reached 38.49 meters, just a meter below the danger mark, submerging low-lying areas in Bariyarpur and threatening connectivity to villages like Raghunathpur and Ekaashi Tola.

In Khagaria, floodwaters have entered various villages and inundated schools, halting classes for students.

Teachers, however, are still required to report to these waterlogged schools, risking their lives by using boats.

Teacher Madhukar Kumar, who is disabled, expressed fear: “If the boat sinks, I won’t survive.”

Teacher Rajesh Kumar added, “Earlier, schools would remain closed during floods, and we would compensate by teaching during summer vacation. That system made more sense.”

Following rising concerns, District Education Officer Amarendra Kumar Gond has directed block officers to depute teachers of flood-affected schools to safer schools, but many teachers still brave floodwaters daily.

In Patna’s Diara region, Ganga’s water level is above the danger mark, flooding low-lying areas and submerging roads, forcing residents to rely on boats while fearing further escalation.

At Digha Ghat, the Ganga is 13 cm above the danger mark, while at Gandhi Ghat, it is 53 cm above, causing floodwaters to rapidly spread across Diara, Maner, Danapur, Fatuha, Bakhtiyarpur, and Daniyawan.

While the floods in Bihar are not new, the human suffering they leave behind is deepening, with homes lost, marriages stalled, and lives at risk daily.

Families wait for government rehabilitation and compensation, while teachers and BLOs continue their duties amid swirling waters.

“This is not just a flood issue, it is a humanitarian crisis,” a local leader emphasised.