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  • /Bihar floods: Over 16.8 lakh affected across 11 districts as Ganga river crosses danger mark

Bihar floods: Over 16.8 lakh affected across 11 districts as Ganga river crosses danger mark

The situation in Bihar critical, as Ganga flows well above the danger mark in Patna, Munger, and Bhagalpur.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 03:01 PM IST
Bihar floods: Over 16.8 lakh affected across 11 districts as Ganga river crosses danger mark
Image Credit: IANS. Flood-affected residents wade through floodwaters.

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Bihar floods: Over 16.8 lakh affected across 11 districts as Ganga river crosses danger mark
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