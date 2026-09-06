/Bihar floods: Over 16.8 lakh affected across 11 districts as Ganga river crosses danger mark

The flood situation in Bihar remained serious on Sunday as rising water levels in several rivers affected nearly 16.85 lakh people (1.685 million) across 11 districts of the state, even as relief and rescue operations are being carried out continuously by the administration in the affected areas.
According to official figures, the flooding has affected 61 blocks and 300 gram panchayats across 11 districts. Authorities have intensified relief measures to provide food, shelter and other essential assistance to people impacted by the floods.
As part of the ongoing relief operations, 80 community kitchens are currently functioning in the flood-affected districts. So far, around 1.21 lakh people have been provided meals through these centres. In addition, one relief camp is operational, providing accommodation, food, medical assistance, and other essential facilities to 326 flood-affected people.
To provide immediate relief to affected residents, authorities have distributed around 45,900 polythene sheets and 11,700 dry ration packets so far. To facilitate the evacuation and movement of people in flood-hit areas, a total of 1,158 boats are currently being operated across the state.
In view of the possibility of further flooding, 27 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in different districts to undertake rapid relief and rescue operations.
According to Water Resources Department data recorded between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Sunday, the Ganga remained above the danger mark at several major locations in Bihar.
At Buxar, the Ganga was recorded 0.08 metres above the danger mark, although the water level was showing a declining trend. At Dighaghat in Patna, the level was 1.54 metres above the danger mark, while at Gandhighat, it was 1.96 metres above and at Hathidah, 1.74 metres above the danger mark. The water level at Gandhighat was stable, while Hathidah recorded a rising trend.
At Munger, the Ganga was 0.51 metre above the danger mark and continued to rise. At Sultanganj, the level was 2.01 metres above the danger mark, while at Bhagalpur it was 0.65 metres above it. The river also remained above the danger mark at Kahalgaon.
Meanwhile, in Prayagraj and Varanasi, the Ganga remained below the warning level. The water level was rising in Prayagraj, while a declining trend was recorded in Varanasi.
Barrage discharge data showed that at 9 a.m. on September 6, the Sone Barrage at Indrapuri was releasing 2,27,739 cusecs of water, with the flow showing a declining trend. The Kosi Barrage at Birpur recorded a discharge of 1,68,400 cusecs, which remained stable. The Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar was releasing 1,29,000 cusecs, with the discharge also reported to be stable.
Meanwhile, the Bihar Meteorological Service Centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall at several places across the state over the next two days. Heavy rainfall is also possible at some locations.
In view of the possibility of further rainfall and a corresponding rise in river water levels, authorities have been kept on alert to undertake relief and rescue operations. The state government and district administrations are closely monitoring the situation in flood-affected areas, with relief materials, boats and rescue teams being deployed as required.
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