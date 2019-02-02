Bihar: Former RJD MP Shahabuddin's nephew shot dead in Siwan

SIWAN: Yusuf, nephew of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin was shot dead on Friday night in Siwan by some unknown assailants.

Police have lodged a case in this incident and probe is underway to identify the accused.

More details on the case are awaited.

It is to be noted that Shahabuddin is a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and is infamous as a strongman in Siwan. He was convicted of murder on December 9, 2015 and sentenced to life imprisonment. His conviction and sentencing was upheld by the High Court on August 30 last year.

The gangster-turned politician has around 63 cases against his name relating to murders and kidnapping.

Bihar givernment has listed Shahabuddin as "A" type history sheeter, which means he is categorised as a criminal who is beyond reforms.