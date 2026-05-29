Bihar Government allots Rabri Devi's bungalow to Minister Nand Kishore Ram; RJD leader to shift to 39-Harding Road

10 Circular Road - the address of Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders, Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, for around two decades, is now getting ready to house Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Ram. In a major political reshuffle, the government bungalow located at 10 Circular Road has now been officially allotted to Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Ram. However, the RJD has alleged a political vendetta while saying that Rabri Devi is still Leader of Opposition in the Bihar legislative council and there was no need to revoke the allocation of the bungalow.

The bungalow has long occupied a special place in Bihar's political landscape. Over the years, it became one of the most influential political addresses in the state and served as a major centre for strategic meetings and political planning by the Rashtriya Janata Dal leadership.

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10 Circular Road goes to NK Ram

According to a fresh order issued by the Building Construction Department, preparations have already begun for installing a new VVIP nameplate at the bungalow, signaling the formal transfer of possession. Before the bungalow was allotted to Nand Kishore Ram, the department had issued an official notice to Rabri Devi, who currently serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, directing her to vacate the government residence at 10 Circular Road.

In place of the 10 Circular Road residence, the state government has allotted a new government bungalow to Rabri Devi in the upscale Harding Road locality of Patna. According to an official, the newly allotted bungalow has been fully prepared in accordance with the facilities, security arrangements, and official protocols applicable to former Chief Ministers.

RJD alleges political vendetta

The opposition RJD has alleged a political vendetta, saying that the ruling party wants to show the arrogance of power by shifting the residences of former Chief Ministers. RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said that instead of justice, verdicts are being made by the current government. “The allocation of 10, Circular Road to any other person shows that the decision has been taken to insult Rabri Devi. This is a mean politics. The ruling party must remember that power is not permanent,” said Yadav.

BCD rejects political pressure

The Building Construction Department officials said that the reshuffle is purely administrative in nature and has been carried out according to established government norms related to official accommodation. Officials noted that ministerial positions are entitled to designated categories of official residences, under which the 10 Circular Road bungalow has now been allotted to Minister Nand Kishore Ram.

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The department also noted that similar reshuffles involving official residences of Ministers and senior functionaries have taken place in the past as part of routine administrative procedures. However, the development has triggered intense political discussion in Patna's political circles.