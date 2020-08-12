Bihar government doing politics over Sushant Singh Rajput's death for gains in Assembly poll, claims Shiv Sena

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena in its editorial mouth piece Saamana, trained his guns at the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government accusing them of politicising the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to gain political mileage.

The editorial opined that since the development agenda has failed in the state, the Bihar government is going to contest the upcoming elections with the agenda of Sushant's death in Mumbai. The state goes to polls in October 2020.

The article also pointed out that even though the country was facing a grim situation as it tries to stem the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, BJP has been busy in trying to topple the non-BJP governments in several states.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has stated several times that Sushant's death is is a conspiracy against the the Maharashtra government.

Earlier, Raut had said, "The kind of politics being done in Bihar and Delhi over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, I believe a conspiracy is being hatched against the Maharashtra government. Mumbai Police is a capable force and is trying its best to bring out the truth."

Raut went on to claim that Sushant did not share good relations with his father and was unhappy with his father's second marriage.

"Political conspiracy is being done in the guise of Sushant's death so that truth doesn't come out. Why the haste to take away the case from Mumbai Police," he had alleged.

The Shiv Sena spokesperson has been opposing CBI probe into the case since the very first day, triggering a war of words with Sushant's family members.

Neeraj Bablu, the brother of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, asserted that Raut's claim about Sushant's father second marriage is totally fake and if the Shiv Sena leader will not apologise publicly then Sushant's family will take legal action against him.

Meanwhile, actress Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty and her brother Showik were quizzed by the ED on Monday for over nine hours. She has apparently failed to answer questions asked by the team on her finances, ED sources told Zee News.

Rhea's statement was recorded for the second time while her father was questioned for the first time. Showik was called to record his statement for the third time on Monday.