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  • /Bihar governor, MoS Pabitra Margherita to represent India at Ayatollah Khamenei's state funeral

Bihar governor, MoS Pabitra Margherita to represent India at Ayatollah Khamenei's state funeral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received a formal invitation from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to attend the ceremonies. However, he will not be able to travel to Iran as he is scheduled to visit Indonesia, New Zealand, and Australia during the same period.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 03:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Bihar governor, MoS Pabitra Margherita to represent India at Ayatollah Khamenei's state funeral
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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