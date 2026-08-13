/Bharat Tiwari encounter case: Bihar govt offers job and financial help to family after inquiry report

Bihar government has announced financial help and a government job for one member of Bharat Tiwari’s family after an interim judicial inquiry report into his police encounter death. Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said the decision was based on the inquiry findings. Tiwari was killed in Bhojpur district on June 17, sparking questions about the police action and public claims.
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said the government will provide financial assistance to Bharat Tiwari’s family and offer a government job to one family member.
The Chief Minister said the decision was taken based on the interim report of the judicial inquiry ordered after the controversy over Tiwari’s death.
“Based on the interim report of the judicial inquiry, the Bihar government will provide financial assistance to the family of the late Bharat Tiwari and offer a government job to one family member,” the Chief Minister said on X.
न्यायिक जाँच के अंतरिम रिपोर्ट के आधार पर बिहार सरकार द्वारा दिवंगत भरत तिवारी के परिवार को आर्थिक सहायता एवं एक परिजन को सरकारी नौकरी प्रदान की जाएगी।— Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) August 13, 2026
Bharat Tiwari, a resident of Bilauti village in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, was killed in a police encounter on June 17. His death led to protests and demands for an impartial investigation into the police action.
Tiwari’s family has said that he had surrendered and put down his weapon before the police opened fire. The Bihar government later ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.
The family has continued to question the circumstances of the encounter and has sought action against all personnel found responsible.
Advocate Sanjeev Kumar Singh, who represents Tiwari’s family, earlier alleged that several officials were involved in a planned conspiracy. These claims are allegations made by the family’s legal team and are part of the ongoing investigation.
He said, "Five different police officers fired these five shots using five distinct weapons. Regarding arrests, we submitted a petition to the President, which was forwarded to the Chief Secretary, leading to further investigation and the commencement of arrests."
The legal team also presented what it described as a timeline of the alleged conspiracy before the media.
"Bharat Tiwari's mother met the Chief Minister, who assured us of action; subsequently, an STF officer named Akshay Kumar was arrested," Advocate Sanjeev Kumar Singh added.
Singh further alleged that the plan was made on June 16 by a police officer, an SDM and a local leader. He claimed that Tiwari was killed the next day after five shots were fired.
"The conspiracy to murder Bharat Tiwari was hatched starting 16 June by a police officer, an SDM, and a local leader; the murder was executed on 17 June 2026, involving five gunshots. Three shots were fired initially, and two more were fired fifteen minutes later after he had been forced into a vehicle," he said.
Earlier in July, Arrah Superintendent of Police Raj confirmed that joint teams of the Arrah Police and the Special Task Force had arrested STF constable Akshay Kumar from Ara in connection with the encounter case.
"A policeman involved in the Bharat Tiwari encounter case has been arrested. The arrested policeman has been identified as Akshay." Arrah SP Raj told ANI.
The judicial inquiry and further investigation are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding Tiwari’s death and determine responsibility based on the evidence.
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