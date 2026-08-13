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Bharat Tiwari encounter case: Bihar govt offers job and financial help to family after inquiry report

Bihar government offers financial assistance and a government job to Bharat Tiwari's family following an interim judicial probe into his police encounter death.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 04:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Bharat Tiwari encounter case: Bihar govt offers job and financial help to family after inquiry report
Image Credit: X/@samrat4bjp, IANS. Visual of Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary and Bharat Tiwari.

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