Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Saturday that the state government, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has urged the Central government to transfer the investigation of the death of a NEET aspirant at a Patna hostel on January 11 to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The BJP leader stressed that the matter should be investigated with complete transparency.

"Honorable Chief Minister of Bihar Shri @NitishKumar ji has urged the Government of India to hand over the investigation of the NEET student's murder case in Patna (Case No.- 14/26) to the CBI.

"The incident must be thoroughly uncovered in a transparent and just manner".

As per the police, a NEET aspirant died during treatment in Patna. There were reports of an alleged sexual assault that led to her death. However, the police said that the doctors have not confirmed sexual or penetrative assault in the case.



Meanwhile, Patna Police on Sunday suspended two police officers in the death of a NEET aspirant in a Patna Hostel.

The suspended officers are the station house officer of Chitragupta Nagar police station, Roshni Kumari, and the additional station house officer of Kadamkuan police station, Hemant Jha.

In a press statement Patna Police said the suspension is a result of delayed action and failure to collect intel in a timely manner. Senior officers of the Patna Police suspended both the officers on these mentioned grounds.

"During the examination conducted by the FSL, traces of human sperm were found on an undergarment allegedly worn by the deceased at the time of the incident. A DNA profile is being prepared from this sample," the press release read earlier.

The sample will be used to match the DNA of the accused, who has been arrested, as well as the suspects identified by the Special Investigation Team to uncover further details.

"This DNA profile will be matched with the DNA of the accused who has been arrested, as well as with the DNA of other suspected individuals identified by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), as part of the ongoing investigation," the police said in a press statement.

The Bihar Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

In January, parents gathered outside the Patna hostel, claiming that hostel authorities were not cooperating and that students were unable to continue their studies after the incident.