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Bihar govt withdraws cases against student protesters, releases all those arrested

The department further announced that "all the persons arrested/detained in connection with the cases registered before the stipulated date, shall be released immediately." The statement was issued by Special Secretary Kshtranil Singh.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 11:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 11:32 PM IST
Bihar govt withdraws cases against student protesters, releases all those arrested
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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