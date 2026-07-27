/Bihar govt withdraws cases against student protesters, releases all those arrested

The Bihar government on Monday announced that it will withdraw all cases registered against protesters before 6 pm on July 26 and immediately release those arrested during the statewide crackdown on demonstrations held in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s demand for former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
The decision follows mounting criticism over the police action against student protesters and the detention of hundreds of young people after last week's agitation. In a statement, the state home department said, "No adverse legal action - punitive/retaliatory - shall be taken by the Government against any individual participating in the protests before 6 PM on July 26, across the entire state."
The Bihar government has announced that it will not take any punitive or retaliatory legal action against individuals involved in protests anywhere in Bihar prior to 6:00 PM on July 26.— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026
It will also initiate the withdrawal of all FIRs, criminal complaints and show-cause notices… pic.twitter.com/CJ8oQcRcdA
The department further announced that "all the persons arrested/detained in connection with the cases registered before the stipulated date, shall be released immediately." The statement was issued by Special Secretary Kshtranil Singh.
According to the police, 694 people were detained across Bihar in connection with the July 25 strike organised jointly by the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA) in solidarity with the CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Of those detained, 355 were remanded to judicial custody, while 339 minors and others were released after their ages were verified.
Violence was reported in at least 13 districts, with Patna recording the highest number of detentions.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das described the government's announcement as a major relief for protesters. "A big relief to students and protesters in Bihar, hours after our latest Press Conference declaring possible Delhi protests if guarantees not honoured," he wrote on X.
Before the government's announcement, families of those detained had accused the police of harassment and excessive force. They alleged that many students were picked up while going about their daily routines and were left without information about where they had been taken.
Relatives claimed that several detainees were assaulted and booked under serious, non-bailable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 109.
They also said they spent between 30 and 35 hours moving between police stations, including Gandhi Maidan, Digha, Rajiv Nagar and Rupaspur, without receiving clear information about their children's whereabouts. Many of the detained students were later shifted to Beur Jail late at night.
Police in West Bengal said more than a dozen people have been arrested for alleged violence during rallies linked to the student protests.
Fourteen people arrested earlier were remanded in police custody on Sunday after police informed the court that none of them was a student.
"Two more men, identified as Waqr Azam and Md Javed Akhtar, were arrested from Bright Street and Nadial areas respectively on Monday. All 16 accused have been booked under the new West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-social Activities Act and the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Act," a police officer said on condition of anonymity.
Separately, two more people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 24. Police have also registered at least three complaints against actor Sreelekha Mitra for allegedly displaying an objectionable cartoon of the Prime Minister during the protest at Esplanade.
In Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj police arrested 10 people accused of vandalising vehicles during student protests in Civil Lines on July 25.
Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the incidents under Sections 191(2), 324(4) and 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The latest complaint was filed on Monday by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who alleged that unidentified miscreants attacked his vehicle and threatened to kill him.
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