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Bihar headmaster suspended over alleged sale of mid-day meal rice

Schools receive grain in fixed quantities, and headmasters are responsible for maintaining registers that account for every sack. For that reason, a mismatch between stock and records is treated as a serious lapse.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 01:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 01:25 PM IST
Bihar headmaster suspended over alleged sale of mid-day meal rice

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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