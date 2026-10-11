/Bihar headmaster suspended over alleged sale of mid-day meal rice

Bihar's education department has suspended the in-charge headmaster of a government school in East Champaran after he was accused of selling rice meant for the mid-day meal scheme. Sunil Kumar Srivastava headed the Government Basic School in Bhawanipur, in Sangrampur block.
The case came to light after a video of the alleged sale circulated on social media and drew the attention of district officials, who ordered an inquiry.
According to reports, officials who checked the school on October 7 found that the rice in storage did not match what the stock records showed. That gap raised suspicion that grain meant for children had been diverted. Srivastava was given a day to explain it.
A departmental review found his reply unconvincing.
The department then suspended him with immediate effect. For the duration of the suspension, he must report to the office of the Block Education Officer in Kotwa, East Champaran, and will receive only a subsistence allowance.
He also faces disciplinary proceedings under the state's service rules.
The mid-day meal scheme, now run as PM POSHAN, gives a cooked meal to children in government and government-aided schools. It is meant to improve nutrition and keep poorer children coming to class.
Schools receive grain in fixed quantities, and headmasters are responsible for maintaining registers that account for every sack. For that reason, a mismatch between stock and records is treated as a serious lapse.
This is not the first such case in Bihar. Teachers in the state have been accused in the past of diverting foodgrain meant for students. In an earlier incident in Saran district, villagers caught a headmaster selling rice to a local trader.
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