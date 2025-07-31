New Delhi: In a disturbing incident, two children were allegedly burnt alive by unidentified assailants inside their home in Patna’s Janipur area on Thursday. The victims, 15-year-old Anjali Kumari and 10-year-old Anshul Kumar, had just returned from school when the tragedy occurred.

Both children were the son and daughter of Lalan Kumar Gupta and Shobha Devi, who work as security guards at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna.

According to police reports, unknown miscreants forcibly entered the house and set the children ablaze. Officers from the Janipur Police Station responded swiftly to the alert and began an immediate investigation. A senior officer, DSP-2 of Phulwari Sharif, is personally overseeing the case.

“There were two to three men seen near the house. After that, my children, aged 15 and 10, were found dead inside the room. They were burnt after being killed. If it had been an accident, the children would have tried to escape or at least opened the door, but there was no such attempt. This clearly proves they were murdered before being set on fire,” said Lallan Gupta, the victims' father, according to an India Today report.

Visibly shaken, Gupta demanded swift justice. “I want to burn them (the culprits) alive. The police should catch them today itself,” he said.

Family members and relatives have raised concerns over what they describe as a lack of urgency in the police response. They questioned the seriousness of the investigation and accused authorities of dragging their feet.

“Had it been someone from the Chief Minister’s family or a top official’s house, the police would have acted quickly and the culprits would already have been caught,” Gupta added, as per the report.

While the police have confirmed the recovery of two charred bodies from the house, they have not yet officially labeled the incident as a criminal act. However, according to the reports, a senior officer stated that, “Considering the family’s allegations and the nature of the deaths, we are examining all possible angles. Further details will emerge once forensic and postmortem reports are available.”

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have assured the family that no line of inquiry is being ruled out at this stage.