Bihar imposes stricter curbs from April 29 amid COVID surge, check detailed guidelines here

Patna: In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government on Wednesday (April 28) imposed stricter restrictions across the state from April 29.

According to the new order, the night curfew timings have been increased. It will now remain in effect from 6 pm to 6 am. Earlier, the curfew was imposed between 9 pm and 5 am.

A total of 12,604 new COVID cases were Reported in Bihar on Tuesday increasing the virus caseload to 4,28,001, with capital Patna being worst-hit in the state, the health department said.

The new restrictions will be in place till May 15. The order has listed essential services which will be allowed to operate.

Here is the list of new guidelines in Bihar effective from Thursday:

* Night curfew will be imposed from 6 pm to 6 am

* All shops/commercial establishments will close at 4 pm daily

* A maximum of 50 people will be allowed at wedding ceremonies

* A maximum of 20 people will be allowed at funerals

* Government and other offices will function only with 25 per cent attendance

Services that have been exempted from the curbs include:

* Public transport (With 50 per cent seating capacity)

* Industrial organizations

* Construction work

* E-commerce-related activities

* Health services

* Vendors selling vegetables and fruits on carts

* Farming-related activities

* Takeaway from restaurants will be allowed till 9 pm

Check out the order here:

Bihar COVID19 restrictions; shops to close at 4pm, night curfew from 6 pm to 6am, only 50 people allowed at weddings and 20 at funerals pic.twitter.com/X5hXpHeKYb — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

Live TV