Bihar In Focus: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Gear Up Against ‘Vote Chori’ Ahead Of Polls

The Congress top leadership is meeting in Patna on Wednesday for the party’s first Working Committee session in Bihar since Independence.

The discussions are focused on the upcoming Assembly elections and the party’s intensified criticism of the BJP over alleged “vote chori.”

The extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting includes permanent and special invitees, state chief ministers, Congress Committee presidents, and Congress Legislature Party leaders.

Sources told PTI that a few resolutions are expected to be passed with the Bihar polls in mind.

The meeting began around 10.30 am at Sadaqat Ashram, with leaders highlighting that this is the first time since Independence that the party has convened its top decision-making body in Bihar, as per HT reports.

Before the discussions, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge unfurled the party flag at the state headquarters.

Those present include Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, treasurer Ajay Maken, general secretaries KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Sachin Pilot, and Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar.

The discussions are centered on Bihar, focusing on the Congress’ plan for the assembly elections, preparations for upcoming polls, and putting pressure on the BJP over “vote chori,” PTI reported, citing sources.

They said the CWC is expected to send a strong message on this issue, as well as against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in the state.

The meeting comes amid seat-sharing talks within the Mahagathbandhan alliance and follows Rahul Gandhi’s “Voter Adhikar Yatra” targeting “vote chori” and the revision process, which the party says has motivated its workers in Bihar.

It also comes just days after Gandhi’s second press conference on the matter.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha has accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of shielding those who “undermined democracy.”

To support his claim, he cited data from a Karnataka Assembly constituency, alleging that votes of Congress supporters were being systematically deleted.