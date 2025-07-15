The 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election is scheduled for October–November 2025, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced the official dates. The Bihar Assembly consists of a total of 243 seats, with 122 required for a majority.

In recent elections, three major parties have maintained a strong presence in the state: the BJP, JD(U), and RJD. Currently, the BJP and JD(U) are part of the NDA alliance, while the opposition alliance, known as the Mahagathbandhan, includes RJD and Congress. There are also several smaller parties expected to play a significant role in the upcoming election, such as Jan Suraj and AIMIM.

In preparation, ECI launched a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls on June 24, 2025. Voters were required to submit updated documentation by July 25, and 86 per cent of enumeration forms were submitted by mid‑July. Section 21 of the Representation of the People (RP) Act empowers the Election Commission (EC) to conduct a special revision of the electoral roll at any time, provided it records the reasons for doing so. The ECI discovered fake voters on the rolls, which triggered political controversy. The opposition is opposing the implementation of SIR while the BJP supports it.

Additionally, urban and migrant voters are expected to play a pivotal role. The NDA has promised multiple benefits to win the election, including 35 per cent reservation for women in various sectors, aiming to garner support from key demographics.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly has changed since its inception. After India's independence, the assembly first convened in 1952 with 331 members. Today, it comprises 243 members, known as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

From the above context answer the following question.

Q: How many assembly seats does Bihar have?

A: Bihar consists total of 243 seats.

Q: When was the first Bihar assembly formed after independence?

A: The assembly first convened in 1952 with 331 members.

Q: When is the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election scheduled?

A: October-November 2025

Q: How many seats are required for a majority in the Bihar Assembly?

A: 122 seats.

Q: Which parties are part of the NDA alliance in Bihar?

A: BJP and JD(U).

Q: What is the name of the opposition alliance in Bihar?

A: Mahagathbandhan consists of RJD and Congress.

Q: When did the ECI launch the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls?

A: June 24, 2025.

Q: Why did ECI launch the SIR process?

A: To identify Fake voters on the rolls.

Q: What percentage of reservations for women has the NDA promised?

A: 35 per cent