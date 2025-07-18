New Delhi: Jan Suraaj founder and political strategist Prashant Kishor sustained a rib injury during a roadshow in Arrah on Thursday after reportedly leaning out of his vehicle to greet supporters, according to news agency ANI.

The incident occurred as Kishor was actively engaging with the crowd during the event. His party members said he was reaching out from his car to wave and connect with people when he got hurt.

"Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor suffered an injury in his ribs during his roadshow in Arrah today. He was brought to the party's stage following the injury," ANI tweeted, citing party officials.

#WATCH | Arrah, Bihar: Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor suffered an injury in his ribs during his roadshow in Arrah today. He was brought to the party's stage following the injury.



His party leaders say that he was leaning out of his car to meet people during the roadshow and… pic.twitter.com/evRK0NqehY — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2025

Following the incident, Kishor was assisted to the stage by party members. While the extent of the injury has not been officially detailed, party sources suggest that he is stable and receiving medical attention.

Kishor has been on a prolonged political outreach campaign across Bihar under the Jan Suraaj banner, often holding padyatras and public interactions across the state. His grassroots movement aims to build political momentum for systemic change ahead of future elections.

More updates are awaited on his condition.