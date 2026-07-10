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Bihar: JD-U expels Chhotu Singh for six years over anti-party activities

According to the party, Chhotu Singh's primary membership has been terminated, and he has been expelled for 6 years for anti-party conduct.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 11:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
Bihar: JD-U expels Chhotu Singh for six years over anti-party activities
Image Credit: IANS

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