/Bihar: JD-U expels Chhotu Singh for six years over anti-party activities

PATNA: The Janata Dal (United) has expelled Arvind Kumar Singh alias Chhotu Singh, General Secretary of the Bihar State Citizens' Council, from the party's primary membership for six years, citing alleged anti-party activities. The disciplinary action was taken by JD-U State President Umesh Kushwaha, marking a significant organisational move within the ruling party.
According to the party, Chhotu Singh's primary membership has been terminated, and he has been expelled for 6 years for anti-party conduct. The official announcement comes after reports of growing differences between Chhotu Singh and sections of the party leadership.
Sources within the party said Chhotu Singh had expressed dissatisfaction after being excluded from the newly constituted state executive team headed by Umesh Kushwaha. Reports also suggested that he had a heated exchange with JD-U National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha, following which disciplinary action appeared imminent.
Party sources further claimed that, in recent weeks, he had been barred from attending official party programmes and from participating in ministers' public grievance hearings at the JD-U office. The party has not officially detailed the specific incidents that led to the disciplinary action beyond citing anti-party activities.
Chhotu Singh is regarded as a close associate of senior JD-U leader and minister Ashok Choudhary and was frequently seen participating in programmes attended by former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He has remained associated with the JD-U organisation for several years.
Last year, the Nitish Kumar-led government appointed Chhotu Singh as the General Secretary of the Bihar State Citizens' Council. His association with the party has not been without differences. Around eight years ago, he had resigned from the state executive committee after reportedly being denied a Legislative Council (MLC) ticket. However, he later withdrew his resignation after being persuaded by the then JD-U State President, Vashishtha Narain Singh.
Following his expulsion, Chhotu Singh has not issued any public political statement regarding the party's decision. Instead, he shared the news of his paternal uncle Shrikrishna Singh's demise on social media, a former Head of Department at A.N. College, and posted photographs of himself attending the funeral rites.
The action comes shortly after JD-U State President Umesh Kushwaha announced a new state committee comprising 153 office-bearers, including 12 Vice-Presidents, 38 General Secretaries, 74 Secretaries, Heads of 15 party cells, and 9 spokespersons.
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