Bihar: Jeevika workers stage protest outside JD(U) office over unpaid benefits

Patna: Women associated with the Jeevika self-help group programme staged a protest outside the Janata Dal (United) office in Patna on Thursday, alleging non-payment of the Rs 10,000 assistance promised under the Bihar government’s Chief Minister’s Women’s Entrepreneurship Scheme.

Raising slogans and holding placards, the protesters demanded the immediate release of the pending amount. The women said they were residents of the Sultanganj block in Bhagalpur district.

According to the protesters, they had applied for the scheme by following all prescribed procedures. However, despite several months having passed, the promised financial assistance has yet to be credited to their bank accounts.

The women also alleged that instead of resolving their grievances, some officials behaved unfairly and even registered cases against a few Jeevika members who questioned the delay.

Appealing to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the protesters sought intervention to ensure justice and accountability. They demanded the immediate disbursal of the pending Rs 10,000 instalment and action against officials accused of causing delays and harassment.

The protesting women said the government had announced the scheme ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, assuring financial support to promote women’s employment and entrepreneurship. However, they alleged that the situation changed after the elections, resulting in uncertainty and delays in payments.

They further claimed that several women in urban areas who applied through the online portal have also not received the benefit, leading to growing discontent among applicants.

One Jeevika member alleged that negligence by Jeevika secretaries in certain rural areas prevented many women from completing the enrolment process. As a result, several eligible applicants were excluded from the scheme, she claimed.

The application portal for the scheme was closed on December 31, 2025. However, the government has stated that the scheme remains active and that payments to beneficiaries are ongoing.

Despite these assurances, a section of applicants maintains that they have not received even the first instalment, fuelling frustration and prompting protests.

(With Inputs From IANS)