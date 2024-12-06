Bihar: Lathicharge On BPSC Aspirants Outside Office In Patna’s Bailey Road
Police resorted to lathicharge on the students protesting in demanding 'normalisation' of BPSC examinations.
A clash erupted between security forces and BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) aspirants in state’s capital Patna's Bailey Road on Friday. Police resorted to lathicharge on the students protesting in demand of one set of question paper for civil services examination.
The situation escalated when the candidates, demanding clarity and fairness in the evaluation process, blocked the busy thoroughfare, leading to traffic disruptions. The protest took a violent turn, leaving several injured, including student leader Dilip Kumar.
#WATCH पटना, बिहार: 70वें बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग के छात्रों ने एक शिफ्ट एक टर्म में परीक्षा के सामान्यीकरण के संबंध में बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग कार्यालय के सामने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।
भीड़ को तितर-बितर करने के लिए प्रदर्शनकारियों पर पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज किया। pic.twitter.com/HyTtewthQv — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 6, 2024
(More details awaited)
