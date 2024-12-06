Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2828485https://zeenews.india.com/india/bihar-lathicharge-on-bpsc-aspirants-outside-office-in-patna-s-bailey-road-2828485.html
NewsIndia
BPSC EXAM NEWS

Bihar: Lathicharge On BPSC Aspirants Outside Office In Patna’s Bailey Road

Police resorted to lathicharge on the students protesting in demanding 'normalisation' of BPSC examinations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2024, 12:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar: Lathicharge On BPSC Aspirants Outside Office In Patna’s Bailey Road Picture source: 'X'

A clash erupted between security forces and BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) aspirants in state’s capital Patna's Bailey Road on Friday. Police resorted to lathicharge on the students protesting in demand of one set of question paper for civil services examination.  

The situation escalated when the candidates, demanding clarity and fairness in the evaluation process, blocked the busy thoroughfare, leading to traffic disruptions. The protest took a violent turn, leaving several injured, including student leader Dilip Kumar.  

(More details awaited) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Pakistan Behind Sambhal Riots?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal - Evidence of Pakistani Conspiracy Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh Hindu Attacks: Pakistani Army’s Role Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
NEWS ON ONE CLICK