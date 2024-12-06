Bihar: Lathicharge On BPSC Aspirants Outside Office In Patna’s Bailey Road

A clash erupted between security forces and BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) aspirants in state’s capital Patna's Bailey Road on Friday. Police resorted to lathicharge on the students protesting in demand of one set of question paper for civil services examination.

The situation escalated when the candidates, demanding clarity and fairness in the evaluation process, blocked the busy thoroughfare, leading to traffic disruptions. The protest took a violent turn, leaving several injured, including student leader Dilip Kumar.

(More details awaited)