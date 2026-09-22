In Bihar's Jamui, police carried out an encounter with Nandan Yadav, the main accused in the alleged molestation of a minor girl student. On Tuesday, he tried to flee after seeing the police. Police shot him in the leg and arrested him.
#WATCH | Jamui, Bihar: Nandan Yadav, the prime accused in the harassment of a minor girl in Jamui, has been shot in the leg during an encounter with the police. pic.twitter.com/odhctAsLPH— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2026
This is a developing story... stay tuned for more updates...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.