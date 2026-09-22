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Bihar: Prime accused in Jamui's minor girl harassment case shot in the leg during police encounter

Police shot Nandan Yadav, the main accused in the alleged molestation of a minor girl in Bihar’s Jamui, in the leg when he allegedly tried to flee, while six people have been arrested in the case.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 01:26 PM IST
Bihar: Prime accused in Jamui's minor girl harassment case shot in the leg during police encounter
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/ANI

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Bihar: Prime accused in Jamui's minor girl harassment case shot in the leg during police encounter
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