Forget Dolly Chaiwala: Meet 'Chaiguy' Prabhakar, the Bihar man who sells $8 tea in Los Angeles and earns nearly Rs 25,000 a day | VIRAL VIDEO

Behind the cheerful Instagram videos of brewing authentic "Desi Masala Chai" in Los Angeles is a story of survival, determination, and the quest for freedom. Prabhakar Prasad, originally from Barh, a small town near Patna, Bihar, has gained fame on social media as "Chaiguy." However, his journey from losing a corporate job to selling tea at $8 a cup is far from the "overnight riches" many imagine.

In a talk with Aaj Tak, Prabhakar shared the challenges of living in one of the world's priciest cities without a traditional 9-to-5 job.

The turning point: From layoffs to liberation

In February 2025, corporate layoffs struck Prabhakar, putting his American dream at risk. Instead of panicking, he felt relieved.

"When you have a high-paying job, you are trapped in a cycle. You can't do what your heart desires," he noted. As someone who loves cooking and hospitality, he decided to start a business that required little money but a lot of passion.

The math of survival in Los Angeles

While headlines suggested he makes ₹25,000 ($300+) a day, Prabhakar explained that the reality is much tougher. He sells Chai for $8 and Poha for $16, but his income varies.

High overheads: Rent for his LA apartment is $3,000 a month, not including car maintenance and insurance.

Limited operations: He sets up his stall 7-8 days a month at weekly "Farmers Markets" in places like Topanga and Malibu.

Stall fees: Each time he appears at these markets, he has to pay a fee to the organising committee.

"People see the $400 revenue in a reel and think they know my monthly income, but they don't witness the struggle of the other 22 days of the month," Prabhakar said.

Organic tea with an ayurvedic twist

To stand out in LA's competitive food scene, Prabhakar didn't just make regular tea. He worked with an Ayurvedic expert from Kerala to create a unique organic spice blend. He uses pure milk and authentic spices to offer a "true taste of India" that locals have come to appreciate.

The birth of 'Chaiguy'

The viral fame wasn't part of his initial plan. After six months of hardship, Prabhakar made a "publicity stunt" reel showcasing his tea-selling in a traditional Bihari style.

The Brand: The character "Chaiguy" connected with both the diaspora and local residents.

Social media income: Despite getting millions of views, Prabhakar stated that he currently earns nothing from social media directly, using it mainly as a marketing tool for his stall.

'I am no longer a corporate slave'

When asked why he chose to sell tea despite earning less, Prabhakar's answer was revealing.

"Back then, I had more money but less freedom and even less happiness. Today, I have very little money, but my freedom and happiness are at their peak. I am the master of my own will; I am no longer a corporate slave," as quoted by AajTak.

Prabhakar now aims to grow 'Chaiguy' into a global brand and branch into professional content creation, showing that a setback in a foreign land can launch a brand-new legacy.

