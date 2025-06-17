Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2917332https://zeenews.india.com/india/bihar-monsoon-update-imd-issues-orange-alert-for-heavy-rain-lightning-as-14-die-2917332.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR MONSOON

Bihar Monsoon Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain, Lightning As 14 Die

Bihar Monsoon 2025: IMD issued orange alert for heavy rain, lightning in 20+ districts as 14 die.

 

|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 03:14 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar Monsoon Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain, Lightning As 14 Die Commuters wade through heavy rainfall in Patna (IANS)

After days of sweltering heat and high humidity, relief is finally in sight for Bihar, with the southwest monsoon set to arrive via Purnea and Kishanganj within the next 48 hours, according to the Meteorological Centre in Patna. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts in North Bihar, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

Over 20 districts, including Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Munger, East and West Champaran, Siwan, Saran, and Katihar, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the coming days.

Heavy rain warnings are specifically in place for Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj, where thunderstorms accompanied by winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are expected.

Rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours has further confirmed the onset of the monsoon.

Notable rainfall figures include Bikramganj (Rohtas) -- 30 mm; Raghunathpur (Siwan) -- 25.6 mm; and Hathwa (Gopalganj) -- 20.8 mm

Despite the rain, Chhapra remained the hottest place at 41.1 degrees Celsius, though temperatures dipped slightly in about 20 districts.

However, the change in weather has also brought tragedy. Severe lightning strikes on Monday claimed 14 lives and left over a dozen injured across Buxar, Katihar, Kaimur, West Champaran, and Bhagalpur.

Most victims were either working in fields or had taken shelter under trees during the storm.

The Disaster Management Department has issued advisories urging people to avoid open areas and refrain from standing under trees during lightning or thunderstorms.

The IMD has further warned of thunderstorms and gusty winds on June 17 in the districts of West Champaran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Kishanganj, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka, Nawada, Gaya, and Rohtas.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors during inclement weather, avoid standing near electric poles or trees, and stay updated with local weather alerts.

With easterly, moisture-laden winds intensifying, the IMD expects the monsoon to become fully active across Bihar by June 17-18, bringing consistent rainfall and a noticeable drop in temperatures across the state.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK