Bihar NDA Cabinet Formation Picks Up Momentum: Who Will Get Key Portfolios?

The process of forming the new government in Bihar gathered pace on Sunday as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners began discussions on distributing ministerial portfolios, according to sources familiar with the deliberations.

Coalition leaders are reportedly considering a formula of roughly one ministerial post for every six MLAs, aiming to maintain a balanced representation among the alliance constituents, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) 9JD(U)), Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM(S)).

Under the proposed plan, one ministerial berth each is expected for the RLM and HAM(S), three for the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP(RV)), while the remaining 30-31 posts would be divided between the BJP and JD(U). “There may be some adjustments, and changes to the two deputy chief minister posts are also possible,” a senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

Bihar’s assembly allows a maximum of 36 ministers, including the chief minister, as per the constitutional cap of 15% of the total 243 assembly seats. In the recent election, the NDA secured 202 seats, with the BJP winning 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM(S) 5, and RLM 4.

The outgoing government had two deputy chief ministers, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both re-elected on 14 November, and a cabinet of 36 ministers: 21 from the BJP, 13 from JD(U), one from HAM(S), and one Independent.

According to a senior JD(U) leader, the broad allocation of ministerial positions among the alliance partners has already been decided. “The blueprint for the cabinet is being finalised and is expected to include a mix of experienced leaders and new faces. The Speaker’s post will also be a key decision and, as in the past, is likely to go to the BJP,” the leader said.

HAM(S) founder and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi reiterated that his party has “never demanded” ministerial positions and would not press the coalition on this issue. RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha said the allocation of berths would be finalised shortly.

The current Bihar assembly’s term ends on 22 November, and the 18th assembly will be constituted on or before that date. On Sunday, Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal submitted the list of 243 elected members to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Raj Bhavan, marking the formal start of the new assembly.

The NDA partners are set to first conduct separate meetings of their legislature parties before convening a joint session on Monday and Tuesday to elect their leader. While no formal announcement has been made, JD(U) leaders have indicated that Nitish Kumar is likely to continue as chief minister, a position for which he has received support from LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan.

As part of the government formation process, Kumar is expected to meet the governor to tender his resignation and discuss the schedule for the swearing-in. “The last cabinet meeting of the present government will be held on Monday, after which Nitish Kumar will meet the governor to submit his resignation, following which the process for the new government formation will commence,” the JD(U) leader said, adding that the ceremony may take place on 20 November.

Preparations for the oath-taking at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan are already underway. The venue will remain closed to the public from 17 to 20 November, according to an official post from the district administration.

Senior JD(U) leaders Sanjay Jha and Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan’ Singh, along with BJP in-charge for Bihar and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior leader Vinod Tawde, held discussions with the BJP leadership in Delhi on the new government’s formation.

“Everything will be finalised in the next few days. Consultations are ongoing, as the large mandate brings a significant responsibility to advance Bihar’s developmental journey faster and on a larger scale. The new government will take shape soon, ahead of schedule,” Jha said on his return to Patna.

On Sunday, several senior NDA leaders, including Union MoS Nityanand Rai, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha, deputy CMs Sinha and Choudhary, and JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, called on Kumar individually.