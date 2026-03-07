Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024517https://zeenews.india.com/india/bihar-nishant-kumar-holds-meeting-with-senior-jdu-leaders-ahead-of-joining-party-3024517.html
NewsIndiaBihar: Nishant Kumar holds meeting with senior JD(U) leaders ahead of joining party
NISHANT KUMAR JD(U)

Bihar: Nishant Kumar holds meeting with senior JD(U) leaders ahead of joining party

Nishant Kumar, son of incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, held a meeting with senior party leaders and young MLAs at the residence of the Janata Dal (United) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha.

|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 10:10 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar: Nishant Kumar holds meeting with senior JD(U) leaders ahead of joining partyFile photo: ANI

Nishant Kumar, son of incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Saturday held a meeting with senior party leaders and young MLAs at the residence of the Janata Dal (United) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha.

Nishant Kumar will be officially joining the party on Sunday, JD(U) has confirmed.

JD(U) leaders today discussed the party's future strategy and how to best move forward after party chief Nitish Kumar, in a historic move, is set to move back to the Centre with a seat in the Rajya Sabha.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The timing of Nishant's entry into the party is directly linked to a major transition made by his father. On Thursday, March 5, Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, signalling the end of his record-breaking tenure as Chief Minister.

Nishant's entry also marks a shift in Nitish's stance on dynastic politics. However, JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar informed that during the meeting at the CM's house, Union Minister and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan) and MP Sanjay Jha made the suggestion to bring Nishant into state politics.

"Union Minister Lalan Singh and MP Sanjay Jha suggested that Nishant Kumar should enter the party, and the party enthusiastically welcomed the suggestion. Hence, Nishant Kumar will be joining the party tomorrow. He has given his acceptance to the same and will be conducting a political tour in the state as well," JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said on Friday without clarifying further on Nishant's role in state politics.

While Nishant has lived a low-profile life as a software engineer (BIT Mesra alumnus), there is intense speculation that he may be appointed as a Deputy Chief Minister in a new NDA government or potentially take a leadership role within the party amid a vacuum, as both Nitish and Sanjay Jha will now represent JD(U) in the Upper House of Parliament.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson among eight nominees for T20 WC Player of the Tournament Award
Gulf War
Trump's Gulf betrayal? Iran strikes US allies as Middle East conflict explodes
men jeans
Everyday Men’s Baggy and Stretchable Jeans — Myntra Birthday Bash Picks
IRIS Dena
India allowed Iranian ship docking before US sank IRIS Dena: Report
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson 2.0: Ravi Shastri reveals what sparked CSK star's turnaround
Israel-Iran War
Israel strikes 400+ targets in Iran; air defense systems decimated
iran israel
Algorithm's flaw: Was an AI error responsible for massacre of 160 schoolgirls
girls night suit
Comfortable Girls’ Nightwear to Check During Myntra Birthday Bash
RCB
Jacob Bethell vs Phil Salt: Who will be RCB’s 4th overseas player in IPL 2026?
noida international airport jewar
Noida International Airport gets DGCA licence: Flights from Jewar to begin