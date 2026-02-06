Bihar: Nitish Kumar honours blind women T20 World Cup champion Anu Kumari

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday felicitated Anu Kumari, a key member of the Indian side that clinched the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup in 2025, acknowledging her role in the landmark achievement.

At a ceremony held in Patna, the Chief Minister honoured Anu Kumari with a cheque of ₹23,43,750 and presented her with a traditional shawl as a token of appreciation. The award recognised her consistent and impactful bowling performances, which proved crucial to India’s title-winning campaign in the first-ever edition of the tournament.

During the event, Anu Kumari presented the Chief Minister with a memento featuring a cricket bat and ball. Speaking on the occasion, she expressed gratitude to the state government, saying continued encouragement and institutional support had played a vital role in the progress of sportspersons in Bihar.

“We are receiving constant motivation and all necessary assistance from the government. Sports infrastructure in Bihar has improved a lot, and players are directly benefiting from it,” she said. She added that athletes from other states also acknowledge and appreciate the facilities available in Bihar, which has helped the state gain recognition nationwide in sports.

Anu Kumari belongs to Mukundpur village under the Simri police station area in Buxar district and comes from a modest background. Her father, Sohan Chaudhary, said she had been disciplined and hardworking from a young age.

He recalled that her talent was first spotted by the Bihar Cricket Association, which gave her an opportunity to play competitive cricket. “After that, there was no looking back. She earned a place in the national team and delivered outstanding performances in the World Cup, contributing significantly to India’s victory,” he said.

Expressing pride in his daughter’s success, Sohan Chaudhary said her achievement had brought honour to both the family and the village. He also lauded the Chief Minister’s initiatives aimed at promoting women’s empowerment and supporting athletes across the state.

Several senior leaders and officials were present at the function, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Shreyasi Singh, along with top bureaucrats and sports administrators.