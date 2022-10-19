Bihar Open Board Result 2022: BBOSE Class 10, 12 result for June session exam RELEASED at bbose.org- Direct link here

Bihar Board 2022: Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination, BBOSE Class 10th, 12th result is released at official website. BBOSE has released the Bihar Open Board Result 2022 on the official website--bbose.org. Students who took the exam can access and download their BBOSE Result 2022 by entering their roll number, date of birth, accreditation code, exam centre code, mobile number, and email address on the website. BBOSE June session exam was conducted at various exam centres from July 14 to August 8, 2022. According to information shared officially, candidates who are dissatisfied with the Bihar board open school result 2022 will be allowed to petition for a re-totaling of their marks. After the BBOSE 2022 result has been announced, candidates will have 30 days to submit an application form.

Bihar Open Board Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website--bbose.org

On the appeared homepage, click on the result tab

Now, click on the link that reads, 'Result Of First Examination June 2022'

A new login window will open

Enter the asked credentials as used while registering

Submit details and access the BBOSE login portal

Now check your open board result 2022

Save the result and take a printout for future references

Candidates must make a bank draught for Rs 200 payable to CEO, BBOSE, Patna in order to request a re-totaling of their marks. Within 45 days of receiving the applications, the board will confirm the student's grades and inform them.