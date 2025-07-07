Bihar: Opposition Parties To Hold ‘Chakka Jam’ On July 9 Against ECI’s Electoral Rolls Revision

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, and independent candidate Pappu Yadav will participate in a ‘Chakka Jam’ (road blockage) in Patna on July 9 (Wednesday) in protest against the voter list revision exercise announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the state. Reportedly, all parties of the Mahagathbandhan will participate in the protest.

Earlier, ANI reported on Sunday that on behalf of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the party's MP, Manoj Jha, has challenged in the Supreme Court the ECI’s move to immediately implement the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list across Bihar. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday expressed SIR being carried out by the ECI in Bihar, saying that her party has to challenge the exercise to revise the voter list across Bihar in the apex court.

The move by the poll body of India to conduct the SIR exercise was announced just a few months before the assembly elections that are scheduled for later this year.

Initial Phase Of SIR

The SIR in Bihar is being implemented smoothly at the ground level with the active cooperation of the electors, the ECI said on Sunday.

"The initial phase of SIR, during which Enumeration forms were to be printed and distributed, is almost complete with the forms having been made available to all the electors who were available," read a statement from the poll panel.

According to ANI, ECI also reiterated that SIR is being conducted as per the SIR instructions dated June 24, 2025, and there is no change in the instructions. As per instructions, draft electoral rolls that will be issued on August 1, 2025, will contain the names of persons whose enumeration forms have been received.

Importance Of Voter List Revision

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar underlined the significance of carrying out a revision of the electoral rolls, saying that the poll body has constantly held meetings with thousands of representatives of political parties, who had expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the electoral rolls.

(with ANI inputs)