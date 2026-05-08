Bihar: Over 250 children fall ill after eating mid-day meal in Saharsa

More than 250 children were taken ill on Thursday after allegedly consuming a contaminated mid-day meal at Government Middle School in Baluaha village under Saharsa district’s Mahishi block, triggering panic among parents and local residents.

According to officials, the students began complaining of stomach pain, vomiting, dizziness, and general uneasiness shortly after eating the meal served at the school. The incident created chaos on the premises as teachers struggled to manage the situation while worried family members rushed to the school.

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#WATCH | Saharsa, Bihar: Over 250 children fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal at a government school in Mahishi Block. Visuals from the local hospital where these children are being treated. (7.5) pic.twitter.com/0tBQj7s1nF — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2026

The affected children were quickly shifted to the Mahishi Health Centre, where doctors and medical staff worked continuously to attend to the large influx of patients. The sudden arrival of hundreds of students led to overcrowding at the facility, with health teams carrying out examinations and treatment simultaneously.

Rohit Kumar, a Class 5 student, said the school had served rice and lentils as part of the mid-day meal at around 10 a.m. “Soon after eating, I started having severe stomach pain, vomiting and dizziness,” he said.

A parent at the hospital said, "... My son and my nephew also fell ill. One child is in Class 8, another in Class 7. They are receiving medicines, though doctors here have been negligent..."

#WATCH | Saharsa, Bihar: A parent at the hospital says, "... My son and my nephew also fell ill. One child is in Class 8, another in Class 7. They are receiving medicines, though doctors here have been negligent..." (7.5) https://t.co/JF6U2i5XcJ pic.twitter.com/kogQD5H9Rj — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2026

Another student, Shivani of Class 7, said several children fell ill almost immediately after consuming the food served in school.

As news of the incident spread, officials from the district administration and the Health Department reached the area to oversee relief measures and review medical arrangements. Civil Surgeon Dr Rajnarayan Prasad, accompanied by other health officials, visited Mahishi Health Centre to assess the treatment being provided to the students.

Authorities said the condition of the children remained stable and appealed to parents not to panic. However, the episode has fuelled anger among residents, many of whom questioned the quality and safety standards of meals being provided under the school mid-day meal scheme.

The administration has launched an inquiry into the incident. Food samples from the meal are expected to be sent for laboratory examination to establish the exact cause of the suspected food poisoning.

Dr Rajnarayan Prasad confirmed that cases of suspected food poisoning had been reported and said all affected students were receiving medical care. He added that children showing comparatively serious symptoms had been referred to Saharsa Sadar Hospital for advanced treatment.

Officials maintained that all the children were now out of danger, though the incident has once again drawn attention to concerns surrounding food safety and monitoring standards in school meal programmes.

(With IANS inputs)