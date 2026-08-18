/Bihar railway row: Passengers hang off moving train in shocking viral video; DRM Danapur intervenes

Bihar viral video: Footage that went viral on the X (formerly Twitter) platform showed the alarming level of overcrowding on a passenger train in Bihar, with many passengers hanging from the handles and even standing on the footboard of the doors. This implies that the interior of the coaches was overcrowded, with no more standing space in the aisles and many commuters having to stand dangerously close to the track line while the train was moving.
It has also been rumoured that many people traveled on the roof of the train with the high-voltage traction overhead wires running above them.
"Telling commuters not to board dangerous trains is ineffective when there are no alternative services available. People are risking their lives simply to reach their workplaces," said Rail Commuter Association Representative, Bihar Region.
The video went viral on social media and prompted users to call on the Ministry of Railways to increase the capacity of general-tier trains along eastern routes.
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माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी और @AshwiniVaishnaw जी, देश को बुलेट ट्रेन का सपना दिखाने से पहले आम आदमी की मौजूदा ट्रेनों की हालत सुधारिए।
जिस देश में यात्रियों को बुनियादी सुविधाओं, साफ-सफाई, समय पर ट्रेन और सुरक्षित सफर के लिए संघर्ष करना पड़े, वहां सिर्फ… pic.twitter.com/CpEd1qObUM
In response to social media pressure on platform X, Railway Seva, the Indian Railways' official digital customer service portal, passed the video on to the heads of operations in Bihar.
Soon after, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Danapur division confirmed that the railway authorities have registered the case and have conducted an internal review regarding passenger control and security enforcement on the concerned route.
Escalation within the administrative chain: The matter was officially flagged and immediate orders were issued to Danapur division safety marshals.
Safety protocol: RPF personnel were directed to intensify crowd monitoring at platforms.
Rake shortage concerns: Commuters' groups asked Indian Railways to operate unreserved special trains during peak commuting hours.
Overcrowding continued to be a chronic problem on the railway lines of Bihar, where low-wage workers, students, and migrant laborers depend significantly on affordable general class tickets for commuting.
Given the lack of any other modes of transport, not getting a train means a day without pay for workers and missing an examination for students. Hence, ignoring safety instructions becomes unavoidable as they try to commute in crowded coaches.
There is an immediate need for more infrastructure for general class passenger trains.
The video portrays how over-crowded a passenger train can be in Bihar, where travellers have to hang from the doorframes and footboards due to no standing room available in the entire train.
Railway Seva brought out the issue via social media and passed it to the DRM (Danapur Divisional Railway Manager) to look into the matter regarding route planning and passenger security enforcement.
Why is the situation of overcrowding in Bihar passengers' trains so serious?
There are too many commuters while there aren’t enough alternatives to travel, which compels daily wage earners and students to board overcrowded general coaches.
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