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  • /Bihar railway row: Passengers hang off moving train in shocking viral video; DRM Danapur intervenes

Bihar railway row: Passengers hang off moving train in shocking viral video; DRM Danapur intervenes

Bihar viral video: Following widespread viral outrage on social media, Indian Railways acknowledged a video depicting extreme overcrowding on a train operating through Bihar, where passengers were filmed hanging off footboards and external door frames.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 07:45 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 07:46 AM IST
Bihar railway row: Passengers hang off moving train in shocking viral video; DRM Danapur intervenes
Image Credit: Passengers hang off moving train in shocking viral video.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Bihar railway row: Passengers hang off moving train in shocking viral video; DRM Danapur intervenes
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