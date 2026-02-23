Bihar plans ban on open sale of Meat, Fish near schools and religious places

Bihar: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Monday announced that the state government will soon ban the open sale of meat and fish near schools, religious institutions and in densely populated public areas, citing concerns over hygiene and public order.

Speaking to the media, Sinha described the move as a fresh initiative by the newly formed government. He said the decision was taken after a meeting held under the Urban Development Department, where issues raised by intellectuals during the Jankalyan Samvad were discussed in detail. According to him, the government treated those concerns seriously before arriving at the decision.

He said the restriction is being introduced keeping health considerations in mind, along with the need to maintain social harmony and discourage violent tendencies among children. The ban will apply to areas around educational and religious institutions as well as crowded open spaces.

Sinha clarified that the government has no objection to anyone’s food preferences. However, he stressed that strict steps are necessary to ensure that public sentiments are respected, social decorum is maintained and the environment is kept clean.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar highlighted the government’s broader priorities, stating that the programmes under Saat Nischay-3 have been rolled out following the formation of the new government on November 20, 2025. Under the seventh resolve of the 2025–30 agenda, titled “Sabka Samman Jeevan Aasaan,” the administration aims to make everyday life easier for citizens.

In a post on X, Kumar said several decisions have also been taken to ensure the dignity and convenience of pedestrians. He noted that rising incomes have led to a steady increase in the number of vehicles on Bihar’s roads, which in turn has created challenges for those on foot. Emphasising that safe and dignified walking is a basic right, he said the Transport Department has been instructed to take necessary measures so pedestrians do not face inconvenience.

(with ANI inputs)