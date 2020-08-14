Bihar Police BPSSC Recruitment 2020: Notification released for 2,213 posts

NEW DELHI: Bihar Police BPSSC Recruitment 2020 has released a notification for competitive examinations to fill 1998 posts of Police Sub Inspector and 215 Deputy Under Inspector (Attendant) under the state Home Department (Reserve Branch) for the year 2020.

The online application process to fill forms for Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2020 by BPSSC will commence from August 16, 2020. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of BPSSC — bpssc.bih.nic.in to fill the registration.

The BPSSC recruitment 2020 registration process will begin on August 16, 2020 and continue till September 24, 2020.

BPSSC Recruitment 2020 important dates:

BPSSC registration online application: August 16, 2020

Last date for BPSSC online registeration: September 24, 2020

Vacancy details:

Sub Inspector: 1998 posts

Sergeant: 215 posts

The pay scale for the posts is Rs 35,400 - 112,400.

Educational qualification: A candidate is required to have a graduate degree from a recognised college university on or before August 1.

Age limit: For male candidates belonging to unreserved category, the minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum should be 37 years, as on January 1, 2020. On the other hand, for female candidates, the minimum and maximum age restrictions have been fixed at 20 and 40 years.