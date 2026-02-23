Bihar police bust ‘make pregnant, earn Rs 12 Lakh’ scam in Nalanda; Five arrested

A bizarre fraud promising men up to Rs 12 lakh to impregnate women has been busted in Bihar’s Nalanda district, with police arresting five people, including a minor. The racket, operating from Katarisara, allegedly lured victims through messages, videos, and fake company links before siphoning off their money.

According to media reports, Nalanda Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni ordered raids in Katarisara following intelligence inputs about the scam. Acting on the tip-off, teams searched fields and locations in Khandha, Sundarpur, and Barith villages, leading to the arrests.

Station House Officer Dharmendra Kumar said, “Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in Khandha and five fraudsters, including a minor, were arrested.” He added that seven mobile phones, SIM cards from different companies, and several incriminating documents were seized, reports added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Investigators say the gang used a layered approach. Initially, victims received SMS messages and WhatsApp communications claiming they could earn between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh if they helped a woman conceive. The fraudsters allegedly sent photos and videos of women and even allowed conversations to build trust.

Victims were told they could “choose” a woman and would be paid after pregnancy. Once interest was shown, the gang demanded registration fees or processing charges. In some cases, fake company links were sent to targets; clicking on them allegedly allowed the fraudsters to hack phones and empty bank accounts.

Police said the scam evolved from earlier fraud models prevalent in the region. Katarisara has previously been linked to lottery scams and fake medical advertisements that promised cures for “incurable and secret diseases”, extracting large sums in the name of treatment. In another ploy, victims were informed via call or SMS that they had won a lottery prize, such as a motorcycle or car, and were asked to deposit money to claim it.

Those arrested have been identified as Prabhat Kumar of Maira village, Nitish Kumar of Sakuchidih, Pritam Kumar of Govardhan Bigha, and Anil Kumar of Mudlachak, Warisliganj in Nawada district. A minor was also detained. Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace the money trail.

According to an NDTV report, SHO Dharmendra Kumar said examination of the seized mobile phones revealed messages sent to young men and women promising substantial payments in exchange for childbirth. “Those who fell into the trap were then duped by being told to complete formalities,” he said.

Jamadar Manish Kumar, along with officers Dharmendra Kumar, Rudal Paswan, Sanjay Das, and other personnel, took part in the operation.

Police have warned the public to remain cautious of unsolicited offers promising large sums of money and to avoid clicking on suspicious links. Further arrests are expected as the probe continues.