A video of a police officer, reportedly from Bihar, is circulating on social media where the official can be seen asking a brother-sister duo in a restaurant questions. The officer asked the man about the woman sitting beside him, and when he said that she was his sister, the cop started shouting. The footage has sparked the debate of "moral policing" and misuse of authority.

After the video caused outrage on social media, Katihar Police issued a statement and informed that, following an investigation into the matter, the Barsoi Police Station in charge has been suspended with immediate effect, and further action is being taken.

Katihar Police responded to the viral video and stated that the incident occurred on October 24, 2025. During the probe into the incident, it was found that the Barsoi police station chief was using abusive language with people sitting in the restaurant.

"A viral CCTV video was obtained, in which the Barsoi Police Station in-charge was seen arguing with some people sitting at the BR-11 restaurant located at Barsoi Ras Chowk on October 24, 2025. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Katihar, investigated the matter," the police said in a series of posts on X.

"During the investigation, it was found that the Barsoi police station chief was using abusive language with people sitting in the restaurant. This reflects his dereliction of duty and arbitrariness, and also serves to tarnish the image of the police," the police added.

"Taking cognizance of this matter, the Barsoi Police Station in-charge is suspended with immediate effect and further action is being taken," the post of the Katihar police continued.

एक सी0सी0टी0वी0 का वायरल वीडियो प्राप्त हुआ, जिसमें दिनांक-24.10.2025 को थानाध्यक्ष बारसोई द्वारा बारसोई रास चौक स्थित BR-11 रेस्टोरेंट में बैठे कुछ व्यक्तियों के साथ बकझग की जा रही है। इस मामले की जाॅच पुलिस उपाधीक्षक,(मुख्यालय) कटिहार द्वारा कराई गई। (1/3) pic.twitter.com/yHpWeEMbJ7 — Katihar Police (@SpKatihar) October 27, 2025

Internet Reacts, Calls It 'Moral Policing'

"They don’t do the work they are supposed to do and try and do 'moral policing'," a user on X said.

"I believe that police in India are more powerful than politicians.. they harassed common people more than so called leader... india needs to overlook on this situation and limit the power of police and if they are convicted in any kind public nuisance .. suspend them permanently," another comment on X read.

"You will have to take action in this case or be prepared for a long court proceedings!" another comment read.