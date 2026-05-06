Bihar Police seize large consignment of illegal liquor in East Champaran

In a major crackdown on illegal liquor smuggling, East Champaran police seized a large quantity of liquor during a targeted operation on Wednesday.

The anti-liquor operation was carried out along State Highway-42 near Chakbara village under Pipra police station limits, where police intercepted a suspicious “Magic” pickup vehicle bearing registration number BR28 GB 6872 during routine checking.

However, sensing the police presence, the driver and co-driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into nearby bushes.

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According to Pipra Station House Officer (SHO) Anjan Kumar, police had received specific intelligence inputs about liquor being smuggled from Piprakothi towards Chakia.

Acting swiftly, a special checking drive was launched in the area.

During the operation, three pickup vehicles were stopped and searched, one of which yielded a substantial quantity of illegal liquor.

The seized consignment included 720 units of Officer’s Choice Fruity liquor bottles of 180 ml each, 96 units of Kingfisher Strong Beer bottles of 500 ml each, and 450 units of Desi Diwana country liquor.

In total, 177.6 litres of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 90 litres of country liquor were seized during the operation.

Police confirmed that although the driver and co-driver managed to escape, both have been identified.

Continuous raids are being conducted to arrest the accused at the earliest.

The operation was led by SHO Anjan Kumar along with Sub-Inspector Niranjan Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarjeet Kumar and reserve force personnel.

Police have seized the vehicle and initiated further legal proceedings under relevant provisions of the law.

The swift action by the police has drawn appreciation locally, with the operation becoming a major talking point in the area.

The Bihar government imposed prohibition on the sale, transportation and consumption of liquor in the state in April 2016 during the tenure of then Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The newly formed government led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has continued the prohibition policy.

Samrat Choudhary has already announced that the initiative launched by Nitish Kumar to make Bihar alcohol-free would continue under his government and that strict legal action would be taken against violators.