Bihar Politics: Assembly Polls Will Be ‘Political Funeral’ Of Nitish, Claims Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday claimed that the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar will be the "political funeral" of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kishor's remarks came at the Bihar Badlaw Rally' held at the sprawling Gandhi Maidan here.

He also asserted that people of the state have been let down by Nitish Kumar, RJD president Lalu Prasad and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kishor, however, seemed displeased at the turnout, as he chose to speak for barely 10 minutes, and accused the administration of having tried to thwart "entry into the city of at least two lakh people coming from other parts of the state".

Alleging that the administration acted at the behest of the chief minister, who heads the JD(U), the former poll strategist said he would perform “rajnitik shraddh” (political funeral) of the 74-year-old leader.

"Let us resolve to root out this government. The people of Bihar were let down by Lalu Prasad who brought in ‘jungle raj'. They are now reeling under a new type of bureaucratic ‘jungle raj' under Nitish Kumar. And (prime minister) Narendra Modi, who backs Nitish, has also disappointed the people," Kishor said.

Kishor also recalled his participation in the protests by BPSC aspirants earlier this year, which gave the Jan Suraaj Party a boost, months after it had failed to make an impact in by-polls to five assembly segments.

"I was detained by the police at this very public ground. I had declared, back then that I will return to Gandhi Maidan. Today, the administration conspired to prevent me from interacting with my supporters. But, in 10 days from now, I will begin a tour and meet my people at their doorsteps," said Kishor, who floated the party on Gandhi Jayanti last year, after a statewide ‘padayatra’.

Meanwhile, JD(U) MLC and spokesman Neeraj Kumar, in a video statement, mocked Kishor by calling him "kambal waale", an obvious reference to a video clip that had gone viral in which the Jan Suraaj Party leader was seen reminding BPSC aspirants, "the blankets keeping you warm have been provided by us".

"The rally of Prashant Kishor was a flop show. The number of people who turned up was not greater than the regular crowd of evening walkers," he claimed.

Before ending his brief speech, Kishor promised party workers: "I will have a few words with the media and then I will be at Gandhi Maidan till late in the night. I will meet each and every one of you."