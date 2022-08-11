NewsIndia
NITISH KUMAR

Bihar Politics: 'Is it a joke? I Did not want to become CM or Vice President...', Nitish Kumar FURIOUS at BJP

Bihar Politics: It was constantly being said that Nitish Kumar wanted to become the Vice President, as this did not happen, he has once again switched sides. Now CM Nitish Kumar, while reacting to such claims has said that all this rhetoric is absolutely rubbish.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Nitish Kumar Said, "we were waiting for the election of the President and the VP to be over.
  • On the question of becoming the Vice President, Nitish said, 'Is it a joke?"
  • The cabinet of the new government in Bihar will happen as soon as possible.

Trending Photos

Bihar Politics: 'Is it a joke? I Did not want to become CM or Vice President...', Nitish Kumar FURIOUS at BJP

After forming the government with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and ending the alliance with BJP in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has now denied all those claims of BJP. It was constantly being said that Nitish Kumar wanted to become the Vice President, as this did not happen, he has once again switched sides. Now CM Nitish Kumar, while reacting to such claims, has said that all this rhetoric is absolutely rubbish. Let us tell that after a new government formation in Bihar, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi spoke to the media together.

CM Nitish Kumar Statement 

On the question of becoming the Vice President, Nitish said, 'Is it a joke? It is all bogus, they are doing it. Let them speak. I didn't even want to become CM this time. But because of the way the work continued, the political scene continued, we had to come together. We will all work together and united now. To be honest, we were waiting for the election of the President and the Vice President to be over." Nitish further said, "Now we will move forward with full strength. They speaks whatever comes to their mind. They have the right to speak and do whatever they want to say. I had no such desire. Did they forget how much did our party support in Pres-VP polls?."

Attacking the BJP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, 'Whatever was in the gestures of Amit Shah or whatever was said, I do not care. Apart from these things, let me tell you that the expansion of the cabinet of the new government in Bihar will happen as soon as possible. There was a big revolution in Bihar on 11th August. Everyone knows how the country became independent. In BJP, whoever comes keeps on speaking. Now work will be done properly in Bihar."

