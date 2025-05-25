Advertisement
Bihar Politics: Lalu Yadav Expels Son Tej Pratap Yadav From RJD For 6 Years

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo has expelled his eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for six years. 

Bihar Politics: Lalu Yadav Expels Son Tej Pratap Yadav From RJD For 6 Years Left- Tej Pratap Yadav (Facebook); Right- Lalu Yadav (ANI)

In a post on X, Lalu Yadav wrote in Hindi, "Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behavior of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years."

"He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life. All those who will have relations with him should take their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life. Thank you," he added. 

(this is a developing story)

