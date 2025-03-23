Bihar Politics: Muslim Body Refuses To Attend 'Iftaar' Hosted By Nitish Due To THIS Reason

A prominent Muslim body in Bihar announced that it was turning down Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's invitation for 'Iftaar', in protest against his "support" for the Waqf Bill.

The Imarat Shariah, which claims to have followers across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, shared a copy of the letter in response to the invitation for the 'Iftaar' that is to be held at the chief minister's residence on Sunday.

"A decision has been taken not to attend the government (sarkaari) Iftaar on March 23... this decision has been taken in view of your support for the Waqf Bill, which threatens to worsen the economic and educational backwardness of Muslims," the letter read.

"You rose to power promising a secular rule in which minorities' rights will be protected. But your alliance with the BJP and your support for a legislation that is unconstitutional and illogical, militates against your stated commitments," the Imarat Shariah alleged.

Describing the 'Iftaar' organised by the chief minister as "tokenism", it added, "Your government's indifference towards concerns of Muslims render meaningless such formal gatherings."

There was no immediate response to the development from Kumar or his party JD(U), which has always banked on a slice of Muslim votes, cashing in on "secular" credentials of the leader.

The party shares power with the BJP at the Centre as well as the state, where assembly polls are due later this year.