Bihar Politics: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday said that in the last decade, whoever he supported has emerged victorious and become "king," adding that he was a part of the big political parties' victory.

The political strategist turned politician, Kishor, was addressing a gathering when he remarked that he is 'not a politician'.

Kishor said, "I am not a political leader. I am the son of an ordinary family in Bihar. My grandfather used to drive a bullock cart here in Bihar, he was a labourer. My father was a government doctor."

Kishor said that although he was a part of the big parties' victory but it does not change the lives of the public.

"People tell me that in the last 10 years, whoever's hands I held, whoever I advised, emerged victorious and became king... But after doing that for 10 years, I left that work 3 years ago... I made big leaders and big parties victorious in 10 years, but that doesn't change the lives of the public. So I left," he added.

"I felt that when God has blessed me with this knowledge and power that lives of those whom I advise change, that they emerge victorious and become king, I thought I should advise the people of Bihar once, that I should hold your hands so that your life changes too," Jan Suraaj founder continued.

#WATCH | Bhagalpur, Bihar: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor says, "...My name is Prashant Kishor. I am not a political leader. I am the son of an ordinary family in Bihar. My grandfather used to drive a bullock cart here in Bihar, he was a labourer. My father was a government… pic.twitter.com/eb5LMbddJA — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

This comes after the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly elections are due later this year in November and the current Janta Dal (United)-led NDA government in the state is expected to face tough competition from the Opposition – Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and its leaders, who are eager to oust Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and capture the CM seat.

(with ANI inputs)