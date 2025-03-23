Bihar Politics: ‘Non-Serious CM’ Poster Attacking Nitish Surfaces Outside Rabri Devi’s Residence As RJD Continues To Mock CM

Bihar Politics: The poster attack over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar continued on Sunday after a fresh poster emerged outside the residence of Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi in Patna targeting him and dubbing him ‘The Non-Serious CM’.

The latest attack comes as the Janta Dal (United) (JDU) chief is facing flak for allegedly 'insulting' the national anthem. The poster mocked Kumar and read “Jan Jan Man Adhinayan Jay Hai, Nahi Kursi Kursi Kursi Kursi Jay Hai.”

#WATCH | Bihar: Amid CM Nitish Kumar's National Anthem controversy, a poster targeting the Chief Minister comes up outside the residence of former Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi in Patna. The poster addresses him as "The Non Serious Chief Minister." pic.twitter.com/t6I5Sr1PPh — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2025

This comes after RJD did a similar attack on the Bihar CM on Saturday. The poster was also put up outside the residence of Rabri Devi. It read, 'Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Mai'. The poster portrayed Kumar as a ‘villain’, and accused him of insulting women and disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi and the national anthem.

These moves of RJD come after a video of the Bihar CM went viral on social media. In the video, Kumar is seen talking and moving during the national anthem.

Previously, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday posted a video of Kumar on social media platform X and wrote, "Let me remind you that you are the Chief Minister of a big state. You are not mentally and physically stable even for a few seconds and your being in this position in such an unconscious state is a matter of great concern for the state. Do not insult Bihar like this again and again."

On the other hand, according to ANI, RJD MP Misa Bharti raised questions on the Bihar CM’s mental and physical health and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should think about who is handling Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “During the national anthem, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar did not look physically and mentally well. I want to ask PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah whether you found his mental state to be fine... He keeps insulting women, children every day... PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should think in whose hands Bihar is.”

The Bihar Assembly elections are due in October later this year.

