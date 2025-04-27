Bihar Politics: Prashant Kishor To Enter Pre-Poll Alliance With RJD Or JDU Ahead Of Polls? Jan Suraaj Chief Says...

Bihar Politics: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday reiterated that there is no question of aligning with any political parties, but people who want change can join the party.

Speaking to IANS, Kishor announced that the party's state-wide signature campaign will be launched on May 11, focusing on three pressing welfare issues in Bihar and denied the possibility of forming any political alliance, saying his party will have an alliance only with people.

He said, "I am starting my journey from Harnath. From May 11, we will launch an official campaign on three important issues in Jan Suraaj. Our workers will go door-to-door in every household across Bihar." The campaign will question the status of three key government commitments.

Kishor explained that his party would seek public opinion on whether the 94 lakh families, identified in the caste-based census, received the Rs 2 lakh promised to each of them, whether Mahadalit and Dalit families were allotted the 3 dismil (decimal) of land they were supposed to receive, and whether the digitisation of land records promised under the land survey had been fully carried out.

"On these three issues, Jan Suraaj will launch a people-driven campaign. I will visit Nitish Babu's village, Kalyan Bigha, on May 11 and go house-to-house to gather public opinion. If people agree with our concerns, I will take their signatures as part of this movement," Kishor remarked.

"If the government claims these promises have been fulfilled, then there should be no objection to people verifying it," he added. When asked about the possibility of a political alliance in the future, Kishor categorically denied any such plans.

"In the fight for change, Jan Suraaj will ally with the people. People who want change will have an alliance with Jan Suraaj. With any party, any political organisation, there is no question of an alliance. Jan Suraaj will contest all 243 seats independently. There will be no alliance before or after the elections," he asserted.