Bihar Politics: RJD Puts Up 'Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main' Poster Against Nitish Kumar Amid National Anthem Row

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) has launched a fresh attack against the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for allegedly 'insulting' the national anthem, by putting up a poster projecting him negatively.

The poster has been put up outside the residence of Bihar's former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. It reads, 'Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Mai'. The poster, portraying Kumar as as a 'villain', accused him of insulting women and disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi and the national anthem.

#WATCH | Bihar: A new poster comes up in front of the residence of former Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi, targeting CM Nitish Kumar.



The poster reads 'Nayak nahi khalnayak hoon main' (not a hero, I am a villain), accusing him of insulting women and disrespecting… pic.twitter.com/9aX0cj7EH8 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2025

Earlier on Thursday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav posted a video of the septuagenarian CM on the social media platform X and alleged that Kumar insulted the national anthem. He wrote, “At least do not insult the national anthem, Hon'ble Chief Minister Ji.”

In the video, the CM is seen talking during the national anthem to his principal secretary Deepak Kumar. As Kumar touched Deepak's arm talking and laughing, the latter asked him to stay still. Kumar then looks at someone in public and folds his hands towards them.

Later on Friday, SP MP Awadhesh Prasad, talking to the news agency ANI about the viral video of the Bihar CM, said, “I don't know what mood the Bihar Chief Minister was in. He does not know about the country's independence, so this is an insult to the national anthem.”

#WATCH Delhi: SP MP Awadhesh Prasad says, "...The way the national anthem is being played on one side and on the other side, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is talking and gesturing with his hands, this is very condemnable. I don't know what mood the Bihar Chief Minister was… pic.twitter.com/FColySmTK4 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2025

Additionally, RJD Leader Radbri Devi said, “The world is watching and he should apologize in both houses. He should tender his resignation and make his son the Chief Minister of Bihar.”

#WATCH | Patna: On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar seen talking during the national anthem yesterday, Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi says, "...The national anthem has been insulted... The world is watching and he (Nitish Kumar) should apologize in both houses. He… pic.twitter.com/tHuGO6upQe — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2025

In another incident, a poster with the line 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' was put up in front of the Patna residence of RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in his support after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the land-for-job scam. The elections for Bihar Assembly are due in October later this year.

(with ANI inputs)